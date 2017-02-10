Hollyn Releases Debut Album ‘One-Way Conversations’ Today

Today Gotee Records’ HOLLYN releases her first full length album, One-Way Conversations. The album has already hit No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Albums chart just under Lady Gaga and Top 10 overall. It will be releasing physically to retail on March 3rd. Click here to listen to the album.

This album is the follow-up to her acclaimed debut self-titled EP that produced the No. 1 single “Alone (feat. TRU)”. The release already touts a No. 1 radio single with the track “Love with Your Life.” Hollyn received her fourth No. 1 single this week as a featured artist on Derek Minor’s “Change the World.” In addition the music video for “Party in the Hills” featuring Steven Malcolm and Andy Mineo, which is also on her album, debuted this week. Click below to watch the video. This week, Hollyn has hit the road on one of this year’s top tours – the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour. The tour will run through April 9th hitting major markets. Check out the complete list of dates below.



This 20-year-old Ohio native has had a whirlwind start since the release of her debut EP. She began her career with a rigorous 40-plus date nationwide tour, followed by a handful of shows overseas supporting her mentor, producer and Gotee Records’ label head TobyMac. She spent last summer on her first-ever solo run on the West Coast while working and processing the direction for her first full length album.



[embedded content]

With co-writers/producers Bryan Fowler, Dave Lubben, Wit & 42 North, Cole Walowac of Capital Kings and Toby McKeehan helping bring her thoughts to life, these ten songs culminate into an earnest snapshot of Hollyn being herself: a young woman working out life with God, relationships, artistry, and career.



2017 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour Dates

2/10 – Lafayette, LA at Cajundome

2/11 – Beaumont, TX at Ford Center

2/12 – Cedar Park, TX at Cedar Park Center

2/14 – Pensacola, FL at Pensacola Bay Center

2/16 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena

2/17 – Estero, FL at Germain Arena

2/18 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

2/19 – Tallahassee, FL at Donald L Tucker Center

2/23 – North Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

2/24 – Grand Prairie, TX at Verizon Wireless Theatre

2/25 – Grand Prairie, TX at Verizon Wireless Theatre

2/26 – Jackson, MS at Mississippi Coliseum

3/2 – Chattanooga, TN at UTC McKenzie Arena

3/3 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

3/4 – Louisville, KY at Freedom Hall

3/5 – Auburn Hills, MI at The Palace

3/9 – Duluth, GA at Infinite Energy Arena

3/10 – Dayton, OH at Wright State University Nutter Center

3/11 – Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena

3/16 – Albany, NY at Times Union Center

3/17 – Norfolk, VA at Ted Constant Convocation Center

3/18 – New York, NY at The Theater at MSG

3/30 – Hoffman Estates, IL at Sears Centre Arena

3/31 – Pittsburgh, PA at Petersen Events Center

4/1 – Philadelphia, PA at Liacouras Center

4/2 – Hartford, CT at XL Center

4/4 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Welles Arena

4/6 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

4/7 – Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center

4/8 – Charleston, WV at Charleston Civic Center

4/9 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse