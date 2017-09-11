Humble Beast Signs Seattle-based Rock Group Citizens

On September 5, Humble Beast officially announced the addition of their first non-hip-hop act, the alternative worship group Citizens (formerly known as Citizens & Saints). Check out the official announcement via Twitter below.



Last month during the Canvas Conference in Portland, Oregon, a tweet on August 13 from Citizens began the buzz about their partnership with Humble Beast. The tweet simply stated “We’re now with @humblebeast. The next chapter begins…….”



Their lead vocalist, Zach Bolen, stated “Art connects beyond logic. It drifts into emotional categories that dialogue can’t.” Citizens is a collection of five alt rock influenced worshipers who have captivated audiences with their blend of energetic music and honest storytelling about what they’re experiencing, learning and believing. Their addition to the roster at Humble Beast should result in some diverse blends of music in the near future.



Citizens recently released a five-track remix EP titled In Part. Fans can purchase this project on iTunes here. The band sets out on their In Part Tour on September 23, stopping at 10 cities within the span of a month’s timeframe. Check out their tour stops to see if they’ll be visiting a city near you.



Stay tuned for one of Citizen’s first partnerships with a Humble Beast artist on Beautiful Eulogy’s Worthy, due out on October 20. The track is called “Messiah.” Worthy is available for pre-order now at humblebeast.com.

