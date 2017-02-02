Husband and Wife Duo Crawl ‘Out of the Dust’ to Find Redemption with Self-Titled Debut Album

Husband-and-wife duo Out of the Dust, comprised of Chris and Stephanie Teague, will release their self-titled national debut album on March 7th, via Discovery House Music. Out of the Dust features 11 songs birthed from a difficult and raw time in the Chris and Stephanie’s lives, including a separation, divorce, and remarriage. Their lyrics address not only the pain and reality that life brings, but the hope and healing that Jesus offers. These memorable songs will speak to the hearts of listeners as they make sense of their own lives.

Their story of downfall, heartbreak, and miraculous redemption is woven deep into the fabric of their music. After growing up in church and marrying young, like so many young men, Chris slowly and quietly lost all faith in God during college. Even while slipping deeper into drugs and every other whim of his heart, he secretly managed an alter ego for years around church friends, family, and even Stephanie. Finally, everything surfaced one Thursday night in January 2010 as Stephanie’s life unraveled before her eyes. Their young marriage quickly collapsed in divorce as Chris walked away from God, friends, and everything he had built with Stephanie. What happened next can’t be called anything other than a miracle. His independence very rapidly found him in the darkest and most desperate place of his life, and it was there that he was shown the depth of his selfishness and pride. Incredibly, in just over a year, God mended their hearts, restored their marriage, and still continues to breathe new life into their story today.

Chris and Stephanie’s amazing story carries a message of restoration that is artistically delivered in their music–a mix of indie, folk, and pop styles that is stirring, thoughtful, and uniquely their own. Their influences range from the intricate lyricism and ambience of Fleet Foxes to the fun, quirky melodies of Ingrid Michaelson and the skillful, acoustic arrangements of John Mayer. Out of the Dust is a vulnerable portrait of the brokenness and uncertainty found in the human experience, yet it offers hope and redemption to an aching world. The album features sweeping arrangements of strings and instrumentation from skilled producer Joe Causey (Colony House, Jenny & Tyler) and Kyle Cummings.



Out of the Dust’s real-life story will encourage any heart that’s ever been broken. Says Chris, “Our desire is to be faithful stewards of our story and let the music we create move people toward love, life, and hope no matter where it meets them in the journey.”

The duo’s debut single “All That I’m Made For” is available now wherever digital music is sold, and a music video is forthcoming.

Track Listing:

All That I’m Made For

Lead Me Through

Your Will

Make Us Whole

Safe to Shore

You Pursue

Radicals

How to Love

How Deep the Father’s Love for Us

Slow Down

I’ll Never Hide