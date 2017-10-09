‘I Can Only Imagine’ Movie Poster Unveiled, MercyMe’s Bart Millard Announces New Book

Set for a March 2018 release, the I Can Only Imagine movie will follow the story of MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard through some of the real-life experiences that inspired the classic song. Further news on the film came today in the form of not just one, but two, big announcements.

RELATED MercyMe’s Bart Millard Announces Movie

This morning the official movie poster for I Can Only Imagine was released. The band took to Facebook to share their excitement “Hear ye, hear ye!! The official movie poster for I Can Only Imagine has arrived!” Directed by the Erwin Brothers, the film’s official trailer was released earlier in August.

Another major announcement, Bart Millard announced today that he will be releasing a book in supplement with the movie. I Can Only Imagine A Memoir will dig deeper[…]