In the Round Series Premieres On NRT May 3, 2017

This Wednesday, in partnership with Word Worship Music and Turning Point Media Relations, NewReleaseToday will premiere In The Round.

Any given night in Nashville, folks cram into tiny coffeehouses and clubs to hear Music City’s best songwriters perform their latest creations and familiar hits. In The Round will give you a front row seat to a special online songwriters showcase.

Hosted by acclaimed singer/songwriter and worship leader Daniel Doss (“Belong,” “Stained Glass Windows”), In The Round also spotlights Dove Award-winning songwriter Krissy Nordhoff (“Your Great Name,” “Mercy Tree”) and Dove Award-nominated writer Benji Cowart (“Redeemed,” “The Only Name (Yours Will Be)”).

Grab a cup of coffee and pull up a chair as Daniel, Krissy and Benji share some of their best-known songs and the stories behind them– just for you. Here’s a preview of what’s coming this Wednesday.[…]