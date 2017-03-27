IN THE STUDIO:
Indie Hip-Hop Artist JGivens Announces ‘Brother and Me’

Posted: March 27, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: JGivens
Source: From Staff Reports JG

JGivens recently provided the audience at JUCETV a performance and personal look into what’s behind the upcoming release Brother & Me

Along the same lines of nobigdyl.’s Canopy and Oscar Urbina’s soon-to-be released MP2: Darkness, transparency reigns as the overall vibe for JGivens’ next personal project. The entire album stands as a life log from August 2016 to now, cataloging the mindscape of JGivens and the struggles within.
 
The rapper admits, “God forced me to confess to a lot of close people that I was trying to hide from.” The main reason listeners connect to JGivens’ discography is because of the way he raps about life, good and bad, usually marked by the restoration that follows. That made 2015’s Fly Exam a sleeper hit in the hip-hop community.
 
Watch the performance and interview from March 10th on JUCETV below.
 

 
Keep up with all the news related to the new project and the daily life of JGivens on twitter and instagram.

 Monday, March 27, 2017
