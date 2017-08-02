Integrity Music Welcomes Teen Artist MDSN

Integrity Music welcomes teen artist, songwriter and worship leader MDSN (“Madison”) and announces the August 11 release of her debut single, “Kerosene,” to digital service providers and Christian radio.

The 16-year-old, who is based in Dallas, Texas, grew up singing in church alongside her worship leader parents, David and Nicole Binion, and serving on worship teams for the 10,000-member Covenant Church.

“Watching MDSN grow as an artist and songwriter and serving her and her family on this journey is a great honor,” says Adrian Thompson, Vice President of Song & Artist Development for Integrity. “We believe she is one of the emerging voices for the next generation of worshipers… hearing God’s heart and singing a new song that travels beyond the church walls and into the streets.”

Fusing pop, EDM and acoustic styles with worshipful, praise-filled lyrics, MDSN has begun work on a[…]