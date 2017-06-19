Integrity Music Welcomes Worship Artist Alisa Turner

Integrity Music welcomes Nashville-based singer, songwriter and worship leader Alisa Turner and announces the August 25 release of her debut, self-titled project.

Singing since childhood, the piano has been Turner’s “meeting place” with God, where she lays everything — joy, heartache, pain and hope — at the altar. Her life has not been an easy one, from overcoming years of debilitating illness, to losing her infant son. She takes these experiences and pours them into eloquent, psalm-like piano driven melodies. It’s been an uphill battle, but giving up is not an option for Turner who is following in her worship leader dad’s footsteps.



“I think the Lord created me this way, drawn in by the emotion that comes with music,” Turner says. “When I sit down at the piano, He always uses it to draw me back, to awaken the dreamer, and I always leave different than when I came. I leave knowing He sees me, He is with me, He is my hope.”



“There is something so captivating and authentic about Alisa… she embodies the spirit of the Psalms, singing with a pure, raw heart that is chasing after God,” says Adrian Thompson, Integrity’s Vice President of Song & Artist Development. “When you hear her story and what she has been through, you’re struck by the fact that there is always a ‘but God is faithful’ moment in every situation. I believe Alisa will encourage people to fully enter into worship no matter where they are in life… reminding us that we’re all invited to the throne, whether we’re filled with joy or we’re barely hanging on.”





Turner has worked with producers Robbie Seay, Don Chaffer (Waterdeep) and songwriter Cary Barlowe (Carrie Underwood/Lady Antebellum). She has toured and shared stages with Brandon Heath, Michael Gungor and Tenth Avenue North and her music was used on the FOX series “So You Think You Can Dance,” catapulting her to No. 1 on iTunes.



Turner appears on the All About Worship album My Pursuit and is working with Dove Award winning songwriter, producer and AAW president Michael Farren on the Alisa Turner EP.



“Seventeen years ago, I thought I was on the road to a record deal, but that quickly ended… I wasn’t discouraged, it just challenged me to build relationships with people out on the road as an indie artist and I loved it,” says Turner. “Then one day, I changed my prayer from, ‘Lord, please open these doors’ to ‘Lord, whatever doors You open, I’ll go.’ And now, here we are! I’m not only thankful to be part of the Integrity family as an artist, but also just as a girl whose been through some tough stuff… to be surrounded by people who welcomed me in, walked with me in the writing of this record, and just encouraged me to be myself. I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”



The Alisa Turner EP will be available globally through all major digital service providers beginning August 25. The project will be preceded by a single and will be available for pre-order beginning August 4. Additional information on Turner is available at http://alisaturner.com or by following her on Twitter @alisaturner and on Instagram @alisaturnermusic.