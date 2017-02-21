Integrity Music Welcomes Worship Artist Greg Sykes, Announces Debut EP

Integrity Music has signed Covenant Award winning songwriter and worship leader Greg Sykes and will release Sykes’ debut EP, Reverse, and a radio single of the title track on March 10. A pre-order for the EP begins February 24 with the title track immediately available upon purchase.



Though Sykes, who is based in St. Catharines, Ontario and Franklin, Tennessee, has been engaged in the Christian music community for several years, Reverse marks his first solo project. He has written with artists including All Sons & Daughters, Paul Baloche, Brenton Brown, Meredith Andrews, Leeland Mooring and Jaci Velasquez among others. And his voice and songs appear on the critically acclaimed Integrity projects Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby, Majesty In A Manger, and I Am N, an album developed in partnership with Voice of the Martyrs to benefit persecuted Christians in Syria and Iraq. His work on I Am N earned him two GMA Canada Covenant Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and Praise & Worship Song of the Year in addition to a previous Covenant Award win for “Faithful” as Inspirational Song of the Year in 2014.



“To be invited to join a roster of songwriters, worship leaders and artists I’ve looked up to for many years is an incredible honor,” says Sykes of his label home. “I’m so grateful for Integrity’s belief in me and my family and our ministry. I am excited about the days ahead as we prepare to share new music and more importantly, I’m excited to walk this journey together of discovering all that God has in store!”



Adrian Thompson, Integrity’s Vice President of Song and Artist Development, adds: “We are honored to have Greg within the Integrity family. He is passionate about sharing the hope and life-changing power of Jesus with everyone he meets while bringing people of all ages together through songs and stories.”



Sykes will share his music, including songs from Reverse, while on the road this spring with 7eventh Time Down and Audio Adrenaline for the “God Is On The Move Tour.” Tour dates and additional information related to Reverse and its debut radio single to follow. Information on Sykes is available now at http://www.gregsykes.com or https://www.facebook.com/gregsykesmusic and by following him on Twitter and Instagram @gregsykes.