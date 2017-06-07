Integrity Music Welcomes Worship Leader/Songwriter Corey Voss

Integrity Music welcomes worship leader and songwriter Corey Voss and announces the July 28 release of Voss’ EP Songs of Heaven & Earth: Volume 1.



Voss, who serves as worship pastor of Gateway Church in Shelbyville, Tennessee, is the writer behind the songs “Praise The King,” and “I Will Call,” both featured on the Jaci Velasquez album Trust, as well as the new Selah single, “I Got Saved.” In addition, his co-writes with Paul Baloche, “Psalm 92” and “We Come To You, Jesus,” were featured on Baloche’s album Your Mercy.



A Southeastern University alum who majored in Church Ministry, Voss is a member of the All About Worship community and was previously featured on AAW’s critically acclaimed album My Pursuit along with his own independent album How Great. His new 5-track EP, Songs of Heaven & Earth: Volume 1, is produced by Kyle Lee (Leeland, Michael W. Smith, Dustin Smith) and features three new songs from Voss along with two from fellow Integrity writers.





“We’re so honored to work with Corey,” said Adrian Thompson, Integrity’s Vice President of Artist and Song Development. “He’s committed to serving the local church and he’s a gifted songwriter who has tapped into his generation’s desire for authenticity and intimacy with the Father.”



“When I’m writing, I always think about my church,” says Voss. “I want to connect people to His presence through music. That’s the reason I became involved with music and writing in the first place… I feel His presence through song and I wanted others to experience that, to see His kingdom invade the earth and see people changed in His presence.”



Voss’ Songs of Heaven & Earth: Volume 1 will be released globally through all major digital service providers and streaming platforms with additional details to come. Information on Voss’ music and ministry can be found at http://www.coreyvoss.com or by following him on Twitter @coreyvoss.