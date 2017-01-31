iShine Presents The B413 ‘NO FILTER LIVE’ TOUR 2017

Together with iShine, Provident Label Group, Essential Artist Services and Tween Gospel Alliance, they announce the B413 “No Filter Live” Tour. This unique tour, which will hit three key markets in spring 2017 – Bowling Green, KY (April 22), Austin, TX (May 5) and Ft. Smith (May 6) – is a two-hour event specifically designed for tweens and their parents to best prepare the tween demographic for life beyond entering their teen years, to deeply enrich the child’s faith and help equip parents to set the course of their child’s entire life before turning 13. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3. Visit B413.org/NoFilter for more information.

WHY B413? Young people between age nine and 13 years of age are at a key formative stage in their lives, beginning to develop their own attitudes and personal interests. Most of all, they are on the path to becoming adults to also develop their own values and beliefs. Modern research has proven that what a person believes is locked in by age 13, and the team behind B413 believes that it is important for a child to have established an unshakable foundation of faith when entering their teen years.

In response to this belief, the B413 “No Filter” Tour was created where kids can bring their parents to an evening event guaranteed to be filled with entertainment and education. Yet, the tour is specifically designed to prepare families of faith for life in a post-Christian world.

“For thousands of years this age has been recognized as a defining moment in a persons life,” explains Robert Beeson, founder and CCO of iShine and co-creator/producer of the B413 Tour. “To prepare our children for this milestone could not be a more critical priority for parents, considering all that is at stake in today’s world. We pray that B413 will become a movement, back to the early traditions once embraced by the church. I am personally excited to be working on a fun event for the whole family – an exceptional night of music, world class illusions, legitimate experts, and the latest interactive media – with a message that gets parents and kids on the same page with a clear understanding of their identity in Christ, stripping away the filters this world tries to put on us.”



[embedded content]

Some of today’s top Christian artists are set to perform such as Blanca, Tauren Wells and Rapture Ruckus, and best-selling author and parenting expert Dannah Gresh will be the main speaker. The evening will also feature master illusionist Brock Gill, interactive videos and more. The B413 event promises to be one that will leave your kids with a faith big enough to last a lifetime.

“On behalf of Provident Label Group, we are honored to partner with the B413 team to join in their important mission to equip parents and others who influence tweens in today’s world,” shares Terry Hemmings, President and CEO, Provident Music Group/Sony Music Entertainment. “We are also here to show our support and help spread the word for an event that will be so impactful, and one that we hope to see grow exponentially in the years to come.”

B413 No Filter Live tour dates:

Saturday, April 22* – Bowling Green, KY – Living Hope Baptist Church

Friday, May 5 – Austin, TX – Life Austin

Saturday, May 6 – Ft. Smith, AR – Eastside Baptist Church

*Rapture Ruckus will not appear at the 4/22 date

To find out more about B413 “No Filter” Tour, please visit B413.org/NoFilter.