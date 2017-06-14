Ivan Parker Celebrates ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’ with Family, Friends and Musical Legends

http://www.newreleasetoday.com/albumdetail.php?album_id=16793Award-winning Southern Gospel vocalist and Difference Media artist Ivan Parker was a featured performer this week at “Sunday Mornin’ Country,” held at the Grand Ole Opry House on the final day of CMA Music Fest. Hosted by legendary entertainer Brenda Lee–a member of the Rock and Roll, Country and Rockabilly Halls of Fame–the event also featured appearances by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, LuLu Roman and Joanne Cash Yates, among others.

Parker was joined on the Opry House stage by his daughter-in-law Sandy Hagee Parker for a moving performance of “Mama’s Rocking Chair.” The poignant duet is featured on Parker’s 2016 Difference Media debut, Dancing In The Rain.

“It was a blessing to be included in this year’s ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’ show at the Opry House,” Parker said. “I loved being able to catch up with many old friends backstage, and it felt like the audience really connected with the lyrics of ‘Mama’s Rocking Chair.’ Being able to share the moment on stage with my daughter-in-law Sandy made for an unforgettable day.”



A production of Music City Christian Fellowship, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” is the longest running named Gospel event associated with CMA Music Fest. This year’s Fest, featuring performances by the biggest names in country music, drew sold-out crowds to venues across Nashville and was attended by visitors from all 50 states and at least 18 international countries.

For further information, visit ivanparker.com, differencemedia.org or turningpointpr.com.