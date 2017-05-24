Ivan Parker Joins Legendary Lineup for ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’

Award-wining Southern Gospel vocalist Ivan Parker is set to join a slate of legendary performers for the 37th “Sunday Mornin’ Country” event June 11 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, it was recently announced. Held during CMA Music Fest and hosted by GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Brenda Lee, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” will also feature such iconic entertainers as Roy Clark, LuLu Roman, Joanne Cash Yates, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Ronnie McDowell and Daryle Singletary, among others.

Parker will perform the poignant single, “Mama’s Rocking Chair,” from his 2016 Difference Media debut, Dancing in the Rain. He will be joined onstage by his daughter-in-law, Sandy Hagee Parker, for the duet.



“I am so honored to be a part of this year’s ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’ celebration,” said Parker. “What a blessing it will be to worship alongside Sandy, as well as so many artists I deeply respect on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.”



A production of the Music City Christian Fellowship, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” is the longest running named Gospel event associated with CMA Music Fest. Tickets for this year’s concert are available at opry.com or ticketmaster.com or by calling the Grand Ole Opry Box Office at 1-800-733-6779.

Ivan Parker has been one of Southern Gospel’s most lauded vocalists for more than three decades, having received 32 Singing News Fan Awards including 14 Favorite Soloist honors. He was lead singer for the Dove Award-winning quartet–and recent GMA Hall of Fame inductee–Gold City from 1983–1993, during which time he recorded the now-classic “Midnight Cry.” As a solo artist, Parker has released 16 recordings and five DVDs, along with being featured in 32 best-selling Gaither Homecoming videos. His #1 Southern Gospel radio singles include “Hit The Ground Running” and “I Choose.” Parker’s latest solo recording, Dancing in the Rain (Difference Media), released last year.

Difference Media is a division of Cornerstone Church, founded and pastored by John Hagee. The San Antonio-based label features some of the leading names in Gospel music including Canton Junction, Ricardo Sanchez, Matthew Hagee, Tim Duncan, Aaron & Amanda Crabb, The Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, John Hagee and The Hagees.

For further information, visit ivanparker.com, turningpointpr.com or differencemedia.org.