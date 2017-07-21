Jaci Velasquez Announces ‘Trust’ Tour

This week bilingual, multi-platinum selling recording artist Jaci Velasquez shared details of her first major tour in over seven years, the Trust Tour, with husband/Salvador frontman Nic Gonzales and special guest Holly Starr.

“West SIDE!!!!! I can NOT wait to see y’all! It’s been far too long! Here are the tour dates, see you there,” Jaci recently shared on her social media. Holly also chimed in with her excitement “I’ve been waiting patiently to tell you about this…now I finally can! I’m SO excited to join Jaci Velasquez on tour this Sept and Oct!!! Hope to see you there!”

Trust, Jaci’s first full-length studio album in over five years, released earlier this year and marked her first time to simultaneously release an album in both English and Spanish. “Trust is an underlying theme[…]