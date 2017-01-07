IN THE STUDIO:
Jaci Velasquez Shares Details Of New Album

This week Christian/Latin pop recording artist Jaci Velasquez shared a video from the studio discussing the details of her new album, Trust, set to release March 31st through Integrity Records.

The project will be available in both English and in Spanish, and as an added bonus, when fans buy one version of the record they will also get the other at the same time. “It’s been a great experience recording in both English and in Spanish finally after so many years,” Jaci says in the video.
 

“It was a lot of work – 20 songs in a very short amount of time – so it’s been wild, but I will say that this record really has opened my eyes to a whole new world and God has really touched my heart and worked in me as to what’s in store.” Trust will be the first new music from Jaci since her 2013 Spanish lullaby album

Follow Jaci via social media or her website for updates leading up to the release of Trust.

