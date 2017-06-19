Jacob William Launches Online Journey Exploring Human Spirituality

The first book from entrepreneur and author Jacob William, Crossruption: The Journey of a Disrupted Life, releases summer 2017. In advance of the book’s release, a unique and intriguing online journey that offers a parallel and expansive look at the book’s content premieres today at http://crossruption.com/. The website utilizes state-of-the-art videos, infographics, podcasts and blog articles in an interactive experience that explores human spirituality. Consumable at the user’s pace, the journey is meant to lead to lasting individual transformation.



Both the upcoming book and new website invite participants to discover the disruptive differentiator that happens when one believes in Jesus Christ; to experience a literal spiritual re-birth resulting in the mind being transformed to become cognitively aware of the spiritual dimension of God.



“Regardless of age, nationality, or religion, we all know the world is getting more and more confused, and while technology is making it feel smaller all the time, the vast amount of global issues just keep pulling us down deeper and deeper,” says William. “People are looking for reality outside of reality TV and searching for truth amidst the unending stream of hope that is being shared which is becoming more and more experientially hopeless.”



Sharing the hope and remedy for this scenario, William continues, “There is an incredible interplay where the Spirit of God supernaturally transforms the mind of man to the mind of Christ. The Word of God is the ‘raw material’ that the Spirit of God uses in this transformational journey, bringing about an actual new creation that becomes aware of and partakes in the divine nature of God.”



Born into humble beginnings in India, William’s own journey went from experiencing the extremes of financial crisis to incredible success, insignificance to influence, the depths of self-destruction to the heights of affluence. His life became the quintessential “American dream,” and yet experienced an inner emptiness he aptly named “the cosmic vacuum.” He sought to fill this inner void through various actions and achievements, only to realize they were just sinking sand pulling him farther down. He began to see that all humanity longs inwardly for “something” that we desperately try to fill with fame, power, wealth and religion. This relentless pursuit for inner fulfillment is what he calls the “mirage of life,” a state we all seek, hoping to find in religion, but hopelessly never seem to find.

Through in-depth study of the Christian scriptures, William realized there is a dimension beyond the mind and body in all humanity where identity is defined as a child of God, with the Father making our adoption a reality that our minds then experience and our bodies express. From defining who we are by what we do, we then become beings who define who we are by who we have become.



Clearly presenting his case, William states, “This transformational inner journey of becoming like Jesus results in expressing His lifestyle! Becoming love, we love those who hate, extend peace in the midst of hate, and bring unity to division and discrimination. We become people who extend compassion. Having a supernatural and spiritual citizenship without influencing natural relationships is a contradiction, which is as divisive as darkness and light, as death and life.”



The Crossruption journey is for those who have grown tired of religion and are weary of “acting like a Christian or a religious person,” working to “please God,” trying to find a bridge between the emotional highs of Sunday and the depressive and oppressive lows of Monday. Comparing today’s religion called Christianity with biblical Christianity, the book offers a unique differentiator that humanity longs to experience.



“By the end of Crossruption, my hope and prayer is that readers will truly understand and experience God as much as they can feel the wind, finding communion, communication and companionship with the supernatural in the natural!” exclaims William. “People today do not want more instructions of what to do, but rather inspiration to transform them to who they can become!”



The journey begins at http://crossruption.com/, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.