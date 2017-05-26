Jamie Grace Covers Linkin Park with Peter Hollens

You never really know where Jamie Grace will show up. From jumping on stage with Adele to being interviewed on Inside Edition to having her song covered by Michael Buble, it seems the “Do Life Big” singer is, well, doing just that.



Now the newly independent artist (and longtime YouTube star) has collaborated with another high-profile YouTube creator, a cappella singer Peter Hollens, for a cover of Linkin Park’s hit song, “Heavy.”



In typical Hollens style, the song only uses sounds made by the voice and mouth–no instruments!–and the video features multiple video windows of the artist singing the various vocal parts that make up the track.



For her part, Jamie Grace lends her pipes to the second verse and then harmonizes with Hollens for the rest of the song.



Hollens sent an early draft of the track to Linkin Park, and got a video response from rapper Mike Shinoda, which is featured at the end of the video.



“Jamie was absolutely heavenly to work with,” Hollens told NRT. “Not only is she just insanely talented, but she made the cover legit all by herself. I can’t pull off pop, but dang she sure can. All credit goes to her!”



Jamie Grace’s most recent release is “The Happy Song,” while Hollens introduced himself to the Christian music audience with his Christmas album, A Hollens Family Christmas, this past holiday season.



Check out their collaboration here:

[embedded content]

