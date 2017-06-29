Jarry Manna Releases New Single Wave Tutorial

On June 23, Jarry Manna released “Wave Tutorial” as his first single off the upcoming third installment of the Holy Weapon series.

“Wave Tutorial” was produced by Tu Peece. Holy Weapon Vol. 3 (HW3) is set to release in late July 2017.

The first volume was released on May 3, 2016, and the second volume followed on December 2, 2016. Jarry has been sharing insight into the project’s creation on twitter, recently tweeting “Maaan can’t wait to give yall #HW3 it’s sooo good!!”

Oklahoma-grown Manna began his hip-hop reign with the indie tribe. collective back in 2015. Follow Jarry Manna on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news related to the new album.

