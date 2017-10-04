Jasmine Murray Drops Debut EP

CCM newcomer and Fair Trade Services artist Jasmine Murray has released her debut self-titled EP (check it out on Apple Music and Spotify).

“So today is the day that you can see my heart and the hearts of so many who came together to pour into the songs on my new EP. I know that these songs have touched my life in such an incredible way and hopefully they will do the same for you. Thank you Jesus for all of your blessings, including this one,” Jasmine shared via social media last Friday.

The pop songstress made waves at Christian radio earlier this year with hit single “Fearless,” a song that speaks to her personal struggles with anxiety. “The song ‘Fearless’ is such a strong declaration of understanding what it means to overcome fear and what it means to truly be bold & fearless. It’s a message that I want people to listen to and know that they can overcome anything.”

Jasmine’s six-track EP is the precursor to her full-length album, set for release next spring. Click here to follow Jasmine on social media for continued updates and catch her on the road this fall with Mandisa, Danny Gokey, and Love and The Outcome on the Rise Out of the Dark Tour.