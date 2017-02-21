Jason Bare Releases Lyric Video for New Single ‘On This I Stand’

Today worship leader/pop artist Jason Bare released the lyric video for his new song “On This I Stand,” the first radio single from his upcoming release Fearless.

“This is the foundation we can stand on. Our God is holy. He is never-ending and He is good! No matter our fears or failures, He remains unchanging,” Jason says of the inspiration behind the new single.



[embedded content]

In early 2016 Jason signed an agreement with Vital Records Group/Daywind Publishing that included two new projects, his Christmas EP Night Of Wonder and now the full-length album Fearless. Fearless will feature guest appearances by Jeremy Rosado, Amy Perry of Selah, Jake & Laura and Anna Byrd.

Jason will be touring next month in support of the new album, beginning on release day (March 3) in Virginia Beach, VA and going through the middle of March. The Fearless Tour will also feature artists Jake & Laura and Madison Bare. Find tickets and dates on his website by clicking here and catch up with Jason on social media here to follow along on the journey as Fearless releases.

Fearless Track Listing

1. Following You

2. Fearless

3. Bring Down the Heavens

4. You Are (feat. Amy Perry of Selah)

5. On This I Stand

6. Mighty Redeemer

7. In The Silence (feat. Jeremy Rosado)

8. King of Forever (feat. Jake & Laura)

9. Miracles Happen Here

10. Wildfire (feat. Anna Byrd)

11. Great Is Your Name

12. Only Getting Started