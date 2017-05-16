Jason Crabb and Natalie Grant to Headline Second Annual American Gospel Celebration

Two of Christian music’s biggest voices–multi-GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Natalie Grant and GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Jason Crabb–are set to headline the second annual American Gospel Celebration June 8 and 9 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Celebrating faith and freedom, the event will be highlighted by messages from best-selling author and renowned pastor John Hagee and author and pastor Matt Hagee.



Kicking-off at 7:00 pm each night at the Lancaster Convention Center, the American Gospel Celebration will also feature three of Christian music’s most beloved groups: GRAMMY®-nominated family band The Isaacs; multi-Dove Award-winning trio The Martins; and Dove Award-winning quartet Canton Junction.



General admission tickets are $40, with single-day passes available for $25 each. Register by phone at 1-855-694-9649 or online.