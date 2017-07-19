Jason Dunn Discusses Reunion of Original Hawk Nelson Lineup

Jason Dunn, original lead singer of Hawk Nelson, celebrated the 13 year anniversary of their album Letters to the President by releasing a video suggesting to the fellow founding members that they reunite.

Dunn suggested that the reunion take the shape of a two week tour in 2019 to commemorate the 15 year anniversary of the band’s debut album. He asked for video responses from his fellow bandmates Matt Paige, Dave Clark and Daniel Biro. You can watch the original video below.



[embedded content]

All three members of the other guys posted video replies in the comments on Jason Dunn’s facebook. Dave Clark and Matt Paige confirmed that they’re in. Daniel Biro said he couldn’t plan anything since he is still involved in the current incarnation of Hawk Nelson, who is preparing to release and then tour a new album. You can see the individual response videos in the comments on the post below.

Jason Dunn later posted a follow up video here talking through further details of what a reunion would look like. He shared that it might happen under a different name than Hawk Nelson, given that the current incarnation of Hawk Nelson is still creating and thriving. He also commented that they’d likely be finding a fill in bass player. The fan comments were overwhelmingly enthusiastic, already suggesting cities the tour could visit and sharing their own memories of Letters to the President and its break-out hits “California” and “Every Little Thing.”

