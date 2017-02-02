Jason Dunn Shares Journey of Restoration in New Song

Jason Dunn, the former lead singer of Hawk Nelson, marked the five year anniversary of his departure from the band with the release of a new song to soundcloud. The song is titled “Surrender All,” and you can listen to it here.

Five years ago, Jason Dunn announced he would be stepping down from Hawk Nelson, the punk rock band he founded in 2000. Hawk Nelson would transition to guitarist Jon Steingard filling the vocal spot, and Jason Dunn would start working on solo music. In a heartfelt post today, Jason Dunn revealed for the first time some of the process he walked through in the aftermath. “I didn’t leave on good terms. Not with the band, but with myself,” the singer explained. “I had lost sight of who I was as a human being. I became angry at myself, angry at the church and angry at God. I was jaded by the church. I wanted nothing to do with God or Christianity or Hawk Nelson or anything.”

A spiral into depression and alcohol abuse followed, leading Dunn to the end of himself–where he began to rediscover God and what church could look like. Now he says “my faith in God has been fully restored.” Out of that experience of redemption, he began creating new songs. The first of those is “Surrender All.”

“All I ask is that you share this song with someone you feel might need it,” Jason Dunn concludes. “Maybe they’re going through something and are not sure where to turn. I’m not good at that kind of stuff, but I do believe God has given me a gift and I promised at a young age that I would use my gift to the best of my ability and share it with the world.”

To read the full post as well as the lyrics for the new song, click here. Jason Dunn continues to hint at more new music to come later in 2017.