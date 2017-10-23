Jason Gray Announces ‘Christmas Is Coming’ Tour

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Gray will headline the Christmas Is Coming Tour this holiday season, featuring special guests Chris August and Hannah Kerr. Presented by Prison Fellowship International, the Christmas Is Coming Tour hits the road Dec. 1, in Columbia, Mo., and will travel to at least eight cities before wrapping up Dec. 16, in Slayton, Minnesota.

This marks the sixth consecutive year for Gray’s Christmas outing, which has become a seasonal favorite with audiences across the country since the release of his best-selling Christmas project Christmas Stories: Repeat The Sounding Joy. This year’s tour takes its name from the album’s first cut, “Christmas Is Coming,” and will be an evening of Christmas stories, carols and songs.



[embedded content]



Tickets for the Christmas Is Coming Tour are on sale now, and a special VIP ticket package is available in most markets, including early entry and a pre-show Q&A with the artists. For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, visit www.jasongraymusic.com.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING TOUR – 2017

* Dates, markets and venues subject to change without notice.

Dec 1 — Columbia, MO — Parkade Baptist Church

Dec 2 — Mt. Vernon, IL — Mt. Vernon Township High School

Dec 3 — Fremont, MI — Fremont Wesleyan Church

Dec 8 — Tallahassee, FL — Christian Heritage Church

Dec 13 — Bemidji, MN — The Sanford Center

Dec 14 — Grand Forks, ND — Hope Church

Dec 15 — Waukesha, WI — RiverGlen Christian Church

Dec 16 — Slayton, MN — Lake Sarah Baptist Church

