Jason Gray Announces Christmas Tour Lineup

This week singer/songwriter Jason Gray announced who will be joining him on his 2017 Christmas is Coming Tour. His direct support will be a name familiar to fans, his former label mate Marc Martel, who spent over 6 years co-fronting Centricity powerhouse band Downhere. Martel is currently in the midst of a Kickstarter to fund a series of 2 EPs, including a Christmas EP. Martel recently announced some song choices for the project, including “Ave Maria” and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” featuring Ron Block (who helped arrange last year’s surprise radio hit “What Child is This?”). Also featured on the tour will be new Provident artist Hannah Kerr.

“I’m excited to announce that my old friend @marcmartel and my new friend @_hannahkerr are joining me for my Christmas tour! Hannah is an artist on the rise with songs like ‘Warrior,’ and Marc Martel is legit one of the greatest singers in the world– don’t take my word for it, look him up on YouTube and see why he is Celine Dion’s favorite vocalist,” Jason shared yesterday. Marc also chimed in with his excitement: “We have been excited and waiting to announce this for awhile now. Jason Gray and I have a long history of touring together, and that history will get even longer this Christmas.” Contact GOA booking here if you’re interested in bringing the tour to your church.



Gray recorded his popular Christmas record, Christmas: Repeat The Sounding Joy in 2012 to critical acclaim. Composed of songs tailored to the point of view of several players in the Christmas story, the project offered a unique and refreshing take on a crowded genre. Gray’s Christmas tour offers a unique and intimate Christmas concert experience to help give perspective to the bustling holiday season. Previous support for the tour included last year’s turn with David Dunn and Grayson|Reed.

Tour dates and tickets will be announced in September. Stay tuned to Jason’s Facebook page to see if the tour is coming to a city near you.