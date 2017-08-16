Jason Gray Announces ‘The Acoustic Sessions’ EP to Release September 8th

Centricity Music singer/songwriter Jason Gray took to social media today to announce his upcoming project, The Acoustic Sessions EP, set to release September 8th. The four-song EP will be a collection of the acoustic performances released on Jason’s YouTube channel over the last few months: stripped down versions of his songs “I Will Rise Again” and “Thank You For Everything,” alongside covers of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” and La La Land’s “City Of Stars.”

“I’m excited to announce The Acoustic Sessions EP coming to you September 8! I love this little project, and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Jason shared.

In an email to fans last week (click here to join his mailing list for exclusive updates), Jason also announced that he will be releasing a new single to radio this month. When sharing his heart behind the song “Learning” from his latest project Where The Light Gets In, Jason said, “From the day I wrote it, I had a lot of belief in the song. My hope was to release a subversive, gospel-centric empowerment anthem about failure. It was inspired by a quote I saw on social media: ‘I never lose. I either win or learn.’ My hope was to turn that sentiment into a pop song you can dance to.”



[embedded content]

In addition to the new EP, Jason will be hitting the road later this fall for the Live On Forever Tour with The Afters and David Dunn. “I’m big fans of these people and, though I’m excited to bring some music to you, I’m selfishly grateful to get to do life on the road with these friends of mine. We have so much fun when we’re together, and I think that comes through on the stage. My buddy Spencer will be with me too, and we’re working hard to dream up a set that is meaningful and will make you smile,” he wrote in the email.

Find tour dates on Jason’s website by clicking here (dates are still being added, so if you don’t see your city, keep checking in!) and follow Jason on social media here for continued updates.