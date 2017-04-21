Jason Gray Releases Cover of ‘City Of Stars’ from ‘La La Land’

Today singer/songwriter Jason Gray posted his cover of “City Of Stars” from the movie La La Land, sharing via Instagram, “Several weeks ago we recorded 4 songs as a trio project. I was excited to get to do a couple of cover songs including this one. I love the movie and to my ear “City Of Stars” sounds like one of those timeless standards pulled from a page in the American Songbook.”

“When the song won an Oscar, it was described as being both hopeful and melancholy at the same time, which is not easy for a songwriter to achieve. Mysterious, playful, wistful, happy, classic, modern, and of course romantic… it’s so many things at once! It’s also the kind of song that I don’t normally get to do. I hope you like our little version we cooked up for you,” Gray finished. Check out the video below.



[embedded content]

Additionally, Jason is in the process of writing, but not just music. “I’ve wondered for many years if I have a book in me, and since writing a book begins with… well… writing, I decided to spend the morning chasing down some words, assembling them into stories, hoping there is some kind of life in them. We’ll see,” he wrote in an Instagram post last week. Jason will also be featured on the Song Revolution podcast this Saturday, talking songwriting with John Chisum.

Jason’s latest album Where The Light Gets In is available now here.