Jason Gray Releases Cover of Imagine Dragons’ ‘Believer’

Today Jason Gray released his cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” the last in a trio of acoustic cover videos recorded earlier this year.

“At last! My cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” is up on YouTube! We are excited about this one–tell us what you think,” Jason shared via social media. Check out the video below or by clicking here.



Previously in this series of cover videos, Jason posted his version of “City Of Stars” from the film La La Land and an acoustic video of his own song “I Will Rise Again” with the chorus of Prince’s “Thieves In The Temple” as an intro.

On his heart behind “I Will Rise Again,” from his most recent album Where The Light Gets In, Jason shared this: “This has been one of my favorite songs to play live this last year, largely because of the first minute. As a Minnesota native, I grew up a fan of Prince. In honor of his music and passing, I’ve loved opening my song with the chorus of Prince’s “Thieves In The Temple”–a song I have always heard as a prayer.”

“We all go through many storms in life, but the person who enters the storm is not the same person who walks out on the other side of it. The storm transforms us and can make us more of who we most want to be. As we have this experience again and again, we come to trust that God is with us and working in the storm. We may even come to a place where we can say to the dark clouds we see approaching in the distance, ‘you know what? Bring it. Because I like what it made of me last time.'”

Follow Jason on Facebook and Instagram for continued updates and get Where The Light Gets In on iTunes here.