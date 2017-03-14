IN THE STUDIO:
Jason Wilkes Releases Free ‘No Filter’ EP

Jason Wilkes has released the No Filter EP for free, marking the first in a series of free EPs funded through GoFundMe. You can download the EP at wilkesmusic.com

The No Filter EP is Wilkes’ first release since transitioning to a role as a staff songwriter with country and pop publishing firm Dan Hodges Music. Best known for his work in the past with High Flight Society and Disciple, the three tracks on No Filter are a glimpse at the result of the prolific songwriter’s work over the past year since shifting his genre focus. You can watch the new music video for the track “Grown Up,” shot entirely on an iPhone 7, below.
 

Although his primary focus is songwriting, Jason Wilkes is also playing occasional shows, with upcoming dates in Georgia and Alabama. The next installments in the EP series will be coming soon. To keep up with dates and new music, you can find Jason on facebook, instagram, twitter and at his official website wilkesmusic.com.

