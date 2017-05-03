​Jered Sanders Offers Sneak Peak of New Music

IN THE STUDIO:
Jered Sanders took to the medium of social media to debut the first sounds of his rookie release with his newly signed label, God Over Money. 

Sanders’ last independent release, Nobody Famous, is still fresh on the minds of many fans as it was just released in January 2017, earning a lot of buzz as one of the best early releases of 2017. The soon-to-be released mixtape has high expectations to surpass. 
 
On his facebook, Jered is said, “New mixtape coming soon. Ya’ll aren’t ready. Accept the previous sentence and understand how sincere it is… #HopeHop.”
 
Check out the newly released snippets on instagram here and here.
 
Keep up with Jered Sanders on instagram and twitter to ensure you don’t miss future news related to the upcoming mixtape.

