Jered Sanders Set To Release First Mixtape Under New Label

A week out from its release, Jered Sanders announced the details for his first mixtape to be released with his new label, God Over Money.

VERSEatility will debut on May 12, clocking in at 17 tracks and certifying him as welcome company for label mates Bizzle, BUMPS INF, Selah the Corner, Datin and Sevin. 

Jered will also be tagging along with his God Over Money brethren on The Truth Tour, stopping at over 25 cities nationwide. You can follow Jered Sanders on twitter, on his facebook page and at the official label site GodOverMoney.com.

See the full tracklist for VERSEatility below:
 

1. Guess Who’s Bizzack
2. Lu King
3. Beauty
4. Suicide
5. Sinner Man (feat. Bizzle)
6. Holy Ghost
7. Time Tickin’
8. Santorini’s Peace
9. Letter to AJ
10. Better
11. Love Is Perfect (feat. Dee Black)
12. I’m Good
13. Never Going Back (Pt. 1)
14. The Hope Freestyle
15. Brand New Person
16. Colin’s Rebuttal
17. My Views
 

