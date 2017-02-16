Jered Sanders signs with God Over Money

With the announcement of Jered Sanders’ signing to God Over Money (GOM), the rapper embarks the next phase of his journey to hip-hop supremacy.

Two weeks out from the release of Nobody Famous., during his album release show in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Datin announced an addition to GOM’s roster.

On February 8, Jered and Datin dropped a single together titled “Don’t Move That Mountain,” exclusively available for download at Rapzilla.com. The listener can expect collaborations such as this and much more from here on out with the news of Jered Sanders’ signing. Jered Sanders joins Datin, Sevin, Selah the Corner, Bumps INF and label owner Bizzle to complete the current GOM roster.

“One word: Gratitude. It’s the only thing even relatively sufficient for me to muster at this time. It’s the most reasonable adjective I could think of that would be both humble, yet aware of the significance of the moment,” Jered Sanders shared on facebook when the news of his signing broke. “This has been in the making since birth. Despite every setback, misstep, and failure, God continues to show uncommon favor on my life. I am so…grateful. He picked me. Of all the people in the world, God picked me for this. Real talk, knowing my past, this is just God showing off, ya’ll. I didn’t aim for this at all. God just opened the door. This announcement just…feels right on so many levels.”



You can purchase Nobody Famous. on iTunes here. Keep up with Jered Sanders on facebook and twitter.