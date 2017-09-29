Jeremy Camp Releases New Single, Music Video for ‘Never Stopped Loving’

Today Jeremy Camp released the music video for his new single “Never Stopped Loving.” The singer took to social media to share his excitement for the song: “I can’t believe it! The video for “Never Stopped Loving” is now available! We cannot forget that HE has never stopped loving us!”

Jeremy has been releasing one new song (with accompanying music video) each week for the past month leading up to the release of his brand new album The Answer, which releases next Friday, October 6th. Previously released songs include “Word Of Life,” “My Defender,” “The Answer” and “Storm.” In celebration of being the final single before the album is released, “Never Stopped Loving” is available on iTunes now for only $.69. “I hope these songs are a blessing to you or someone you know! Just 1 week until the album comes out,” Jeremy shared.



[embedded content]

Click here to pre-order The Answer on iTunes or Google Play