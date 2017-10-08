Jeremy Camp’s ‘The Answer’ Available Now

GRAMMY nominee and multi-Dove Award winning artist Jeremy Camp‘s 9th studio album THE ANSWER (Capitol CMG) is out now. With The Answer Tour well underway and album reviews starting to pour in, Jeremy Camp’s fall season is just getting started.

His headlining tour just kicked off earlier this week and is already receiving an overwhelming response from the fans, and Camp, his band, and the entire crew are feeling it too. Earlier this week he shared this message on Instagram, “I’m kind of speechless. I don’t think I’ve experienced something quite like that…the whole night the different things the Lord was doing. This is what we prayed for! The response of the hunger for spiritual things, we are just stting back and going, ‘Alright Lord, just keep doing it….Wow. Thank you Lord!” See his entire message by clicking here.

Here are just a few of the many messages that are being posted about the tour so far:

“My family loved this show! Thank you for your prayers, stories of inspiration and absolutely rocking the praise. You’ve helped us “Stay right here in the light!”

“The Spirit was definitely in your show tonight. The #AnswerTour is a testament to God’s power and love for us!”

“There is no better feeling than the feeling of allowing the Spirit to move through you to touch other people in need of Him! Keep it up brother! Love your music!”

“Last was awesome! My son and I had awesome time. Jesus took my heart that was hurt over and over again and healed it. I felt like a ton of brick was lifted off me. Thank Jesus for the talent you have giving this group.”

The remaining dates of The Answer Tour runs through November 19. For tickets and further information, visit jeremycamp.com.



[embedded content]

With album reviews still coming in, JesusFreakHideout has already shared about Jeremy Camp and The Answer, “Armed with one of the most striking voices in the Christian music and and a fierce desire to proclaim the name of Jesus….you will want to pick this one up.”

A fan recently posted, “I am a longtime fan of Jeremy Camp’s music. He has a heart for Jesus and it comes through his voice and music…it gives my soul focus and allows me to feel nearer to the Lord. If you’ve ever seen him live, you will know how hard this man works at his craft and the humility he displays. Thank you Jeremy!” Another fan shared, “Jeremy Camp is my favorite artist ever! ‘The Answer’ and ‘Word Of Life’…[are] on repeat!”

As the debut single from the new album, “Word Of Life” continues to climb at radio and is currently at No. 6 on NCA Monitored chart. The nation’s biggest stations have already added the song, such as K-LOVE, WAYFM, Air1, KSBJ and KLTY. Be sure to check out Camp’s music video for “Word Of Life” here.