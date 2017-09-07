Jeremy Camp’s ‘The Answer’ Releasing October 6th, Available for Pre-Order Now

The Answer, the upcoming album from multi-award winning and GRAMMY® nominee Jeremy Camp is now available for pre-order. Officially releasing October 6, The Answer can be pre-ordered by clicking here. Additionally, the album’s new single “The Answer” also debuts joined by a music video, which can be viewed here.

Beginning this fall, Camp will headline The Answer Tour with special guest Royce Lovett. The tour will kick off on October 1 in Albuquerque, NM and run through November 19 in Destin, FL. Tickets are on sale now at jeremycamp.com, where you can find a complete list of tour dates.

Throughout his 15-year career, Jeremy Camp has established himself with landmark accolades. He has sold 4.5 million albums including four RIAA Gold-certified albums, a RIAA Multi-Platinum long-form video and a Gold-certified digital single (“There Will Be A Day”). At radio, Camp is recognized as[…]