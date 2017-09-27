Jerry Fee Releases ‘Stars’ September 29th

Singer/songwriter and recent Nashville transplant Jerry Fee is gearing up to release his new single “Stars” on September 29.

Jerry has been hard at work in recent months collaborating with other artists and producers, making plans to release at least one song a month through the fall and winter months of 2017 into 2018. His new release cycle started September 1, with a new song called “Color the World”, a high-energy electro-pop anthem centered around the idea that “this life, our one time around, is our one shot to ask God how we can join Him in making the world more beautiful – to color the world.”

Now a few weeks later, “Stars” follows by taking a fresh look at the truth of Psalm 19:1 and Romans 1:20, which speak God’s glory and the evidence for Him being clearly evident in what He has created. Fusing a laid-back, island feel, hip-hop and 80’s synth pop production, “Stars” is topped with a soaring chorus that declares God is “proven in the stars / written on our hearts / every galaxy / made for us to see / more of who you are”.

“Color the World,” “Stars” and all of Jerry’s upcoming releases can be found at Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music and Google Play. You can also grab a brand new, unreleased song and rare remix of his 2015 “Diamonds” for free at jerryfeemusic.com.