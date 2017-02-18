Jimmy Needham Adopts Son from India

After two years of patiently waiting and going through the arduous process of adoption, singer/songwriter Jimmy Needham and his wife Kelly brought their new son, Benjamin Ezekiel Needham, home from India this Friday. The Needhams gained legal custody of the young boy in late October of 2016 and he officially became part of the Needham family when Jimmy and Kelly picked him up in India last week. Benjamin bonded quickly to his new mom and dad who have been posting photos of the happy, smiling boy to their social media pages.

The Needhams have been praising God and crediting the successful adoption with answered prayer. Kelly Needham also made a beautiful parallel between Ben’s adoption and the Christian’s adoption as sons and daughters into the family of God. While in India, Kelly posted an adorable photo to Instagram of herself and Jimmy with their adopted son with the caption, “An orphan becomes a son: this is our story, the story of every Christian. God came for us, adopted us, made us his very own. The cost: the life of his begotten son. Love the shadows of the Gospel I’m seeing this week.”



Friday morning, Benjamin met his big sisters Lively and Sophia who were anxiously waiting to meet their new brother at the Dallas airport. The Needhams commemorated the happy moment by posing for their first photo as a family of five with personalized t-shirts that read, “Day Worth Waiting For.”

Jimmy is known for his unique bluesy songs that sound a bit like R&B meets Michael Buble. Needham is currently writing songs for his eighth album.