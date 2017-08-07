Joe Frey Releases New Lyric Video for ‘Restore My Soul’

Last week New England-based singer/songwriter Joe Frey released the new lyric video for his song “Restore My Soul.” The song appears on 2016’s Hold Fast EP.

“This isn’t just a regular old lyric video. This is 6 plus years of footage touring, my personal life, and camps/churches/festivals. It includes various musicians that have played in my band throughout my journey from salesman to full-time artist. Creating this project made me see that I am abundantly blessed because of all of you. Countless thank you’s,” Joe shared on social media alongside the unique video.



In addition to the new video, “Restore My Soul” is also nominated as a finalist in the Unsigned Only songwriting competition. The judges, including Crowder, MercyMe, Aaron Shust and more, will name the winner of the competition in September.

Joe’s latest EP, Hold Fast, released last year and includes collaborations with such acclaimed writers as Matt Armstrong, James Tealy, Tyrus Morgan and Jay Speight. “Despite our brokenness, no matter how messy or far we fall from God, He still loves us and His grace is far greater than our sin. He wants to restore us, to build us up to be disciples. But are we listening to His call, to His still small voice? Are we holding on to Him? I pray this record speaks to those who are walking down that path of brokenness,” Joe says of the EP.

Follow Joe on social media here for continued updates and check out Hold Fast on iTunes here.