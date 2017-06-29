Joey Stamper of Anthem Lights Releases Shawn Mendes Mashup

Anthem Lights’ Joey Stamper posted new a cover video to his personal Facebook page last Thursday. The video showcases Joey’s piano and vocal skills in a mashup of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes.

Joey said about the video,”So excited to share some solo music for the first time in a LONG time! I mashed up a couple of Shawn Mendes songs and I hope you love it because I LOVE YOU!”

Joey also wrote on Instagram, “If you’ve ever wondered what Anthem Lights sounds like with just one guy… HERE IT IS!”

The mashup is also available on iTunes and Spotify. You can watch the YouTube video below.



[embedded content]

Joey joined the band in May of 2012 to replace original band member Kyle Kupecky, and he has been lending his harmonious vocals to the group ever since. Anthem Lights’ newest Kickstarter funded album Painted Skies is set to hopefully release this fall. Find them on facebook for continued updates.