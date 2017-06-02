John Mark McMillan Releases ‘Enemy, Love.’

Today John Mark McMillan released a new song titled “Enemy, Love.” The track is the third song listeners have heard from his upcoming full length album Mercury & Lightning, following up the singles “Wilderlove” and “No Country.”



The project is being funded and pre-ordered through PledgeMusic, where all pledgers get instant downloads of all three of the tracks that have been released so far. To find out more and to pre-order the album, click here. You can listen to the new track below.



“Anxiety. I try to control my world and since that is SUPREMELY not possible… I get anxiety,” the songwriter shared of the new track. ” It seems like so often the very things we do to protect or hold onto what we love ends up stealing them from us. See, my attempts to control the universe only create enemies. Enemies with the world, with people, enemies with the ones I love, and I find myself at odds with God and with myself! In trying so hard to have IT ALL the way I want it, I become my own worst enemy.”



John Mark McMillan has also released music videos for both “Wilderlove” and “No Country.” Mercury & Lightning is scheduled for release on August 4. You can pledge for continued behind-the-scenes updates, or follow him on facebook, twitter and instagram.