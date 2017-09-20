John Mark McMillan’s ‘Mercury & Lightning’ hits #1 on Billboard Christian Albums Chart

Lionhawk Records happy to announce that Mercury & Lightning, the new release from platinum-selling songwriter John Mark McMillan has reached #1 on the Billboard Christian chart, joining the record’s #1 position on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

On Mercury & Lightning, McMillan reminds us why we love great songwriters they find a way to put new words to private feelings until the songs themselves begin to live in our bones. While each of his albums over the past decade has continued to explore new territory, the vibe and tone from each song on Mercury & Lightning will mesmerize.

A U.S. tour in support of the record is currently underway. You can go here to find a full list of tour dates. Watch the lyric video for his latest single, “Unhaunted,” below.

You can purchase Mercury & Lightning[…]