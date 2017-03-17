John Schlitt Launches Syndicated Classic Christian Rock Radio Show ‘Live It Loud’

Few recording artists have had the impact and influence on the contemporary Christian music genre as Grammy and Dove Award-winning GMA Hall of Famer John Schlitt. The legendary vocalist has never shied away from living his faith out loud. Now Schlitt is embracing a new adventure by launching his innovative syndicated radio show, Live it Loud, available for free to all terrestrial and internet radio stations as of Friday, March 10, 2017.

The show will feature Schlitt’s unique perspective on songs from the early days of Christian rock, along with exclusive interviews with the songwriters and performers who championed the music that changed a generation for Christ.

The new show is being syndicated to radio through the NRT Radio Syndication Network.

“When we first heard of the opportunity to work with John Schlitt, our answer was immediately ‘yes,'” says Kevin McNeese, director of the NRT[…]