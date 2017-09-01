John Tibbs’ ‘Heartland’ Releases Oct. 13, Title Track Available Today

Singer/songwriter John Tibbs independently releases today the second single and title track from his Heartland EP set to release Oct. 13 on Windmill & Wave Records with Tone Tree Music distribution and Heritage (an imprint of Bethel Music) digital marketing. Pledgers who preorder the EP at www.pledgemusic.com/projects/johntibbs will receive an instant download of “Heartland.”

RELATED Singer/Songwriter John Tibbs Returns to Indie Roots with Heartland EP

“I grew up in a coal-mining town and fell in love in Indiana. The heartland represents home to me,” reveals Tibbs, the son of a preacher and teacher. “And yet, I realize that this world is not my home. This song is a response to the strife I see every day and a reminder to myself to carry the love and kindness of God wherever I go. No amount of war, famine, anger, disease or political division can overcome the[…]