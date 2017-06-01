John Waller Mixes Caffeine and Jesus In New Song/Video

John Waller recently announced that he has joined Radiate Music, led by industry veteran (and lead singer of All Star United) Ian Eskelin, and is prepping new music. His first new song since releasing Crazy Faith in August 2015 is the fun and vibrant “Awakening,” a song celebrating the wonderful combination of coffee and Jesus. The single released on iTunes in March and now the video is premiering on NewReleaseToday.

The video was filmed on the streets of New York City and was directed by Nick Sammons. It features multiple people enjoying their love for coffee and studying God’s word together while, of course, having a ton of fun in the process.



[embedded content]

“This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had making a music video,” said John Waller. “Most of my songs are somewhat deep and thought-provoking. This is a simple song about Jesus and coffee and how the two go very well together. After my wife and I went went from 5 kids to 9 in one year–we tried to adopt one child and ended up adopting 3 siblings from Ukraine and had our sixth biological child on top of that–we began praying about other ways to support our large family. Josee, my wife, came up with the idea of doing something with coffee. Crazy Faith Coffee was born! We LOVE amazing coffee and we love great stories of crazy faith. We combined the two with a Cracker Jacks-like concept. We decided to put stories inside bags of coffee! It’s so much fun!’