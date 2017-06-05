John Waller Releases First New Single, Music Video in Two Years, ‘Awakening (AKA The Coffee Song)’

Recording artist and songwriter John Waller, known for such inspiring hit singles as “Crazy Faith” (featured in the hit box office film, War Room), “While I’m Waiting” (featured in 2008’s No.1 independent film, Fireproof), “As For Me and My House,” “The Blessing,” and many more, releases his first new song and music video in two years, “Awakening (aka The Coffee Song).” The song is also the first single from Waller to release on Radiate Music and foreshadows a full-length album from the label slated to release later this year.

“Awakening” was written by Waller and GRAMMY-nominated, two-time Dove Award-winning “Producer of the Year,” Ian Eskelin, who also produced the single. The song’s music video was filmed in New York City, directed by Nick Sammons and produced by Bill Sammons. Premiered last week by NewReleaseToday.com, who called the song “fun and vibrant…celebrating the wonderful combination of coffee and Jesus,” the video can be seen now here.



“This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had making a music video,” says Waller, who shares that coffee is often a part of his journey of faith. “When my wife Josee and I would get up in the morning, we would always make coffee, sit down, pray and spend time with God in His Word.”



Their love for God and coffee, along with their story of adoption, not only sparked the new hit single and video, but led the Waller’s to launch Crazy Faith Coffee.



“We went from five to nine children in one year. It was a crazy story, but it’s inspired a lot of people. So, we came up with the concept of sharing stories like that inside of bags of coffee. We want people to be able to share those stories, share their own stories, and to use coffee as something to bridge the gap,” says Waller.



In addition to the Wallers’ ‘crazy-faith’ story of adoption, their coffee ministry invites others to share their own stories, like those of Jenna Haynes, who was redeemed from the brink of suicide and now works to save abandoned babies and unwanted children in Guatemala, Louie Giglio, who shares that “comebacks are necessary in any great success story,” and Holly Mthethwa, whose biracial love story stems from the handiwork of God’s love.



“I personally want to invite people to follow us, to journey with us,” suggests Waller. “We see crazy-faith as more of a movement than a coffee company. Coffee is just part of what we are doing. Coffee is the vehicle for that movement, but it’s a movement of crazy-faith stories that are going to inspire faith in others.”



[embedded content]



As the Crazy Faith Coffee movement grows, “Awakening” is also receiving 5-star acclaim from music lovers at iTunes while radio stations are playing the single from coast-to-coast, including at outlets like WAY FM’s “The Wally Show,” KLTY (Dallas), Shine.FM, Family Life (New York), Pulse FM (South Bend, IN), WAKW (Cincinnati, OH), WCSG (Grand Rapids, MI), WJIE (Louisville, KY), WDJC (Birmingham, AL) and many more.



“We love the new song ‘Awakening’ by John Waller,” shares Troy West, APD/Music Director at KSBJ Radio in Houston. “I played it for our ‘Morning Show’ and their eyes lit up. As soon as they played the song for the first time we started receiving phone calls and emails.”



“It is so good to have John Waller back on Christian radio with this great song that almost every one of our listeners can relate to,” adds Bill Sammons, General Manager at 88.7 The Bridge in Milford, DE. “Not sure there could be a more perfect song for a morning show on Christian radio…Easily the most requested song during our morning show.”



From his early days leading the critically acclaimed band, According to John, to his impactful ministry as a solo artist, John Waller has continually used his gifts as a singer and songwriter to inspire, educate and encourage the body of Christ.



For more information on John Waller and his music, visit johnwalleronline.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.