Jon and Valerie Guerra Start New Band

Singer/songwriters Jon and Valerie Guerra flooded their social media channels this week with the announcement that the husband/wife duo is starting a new band known as Praytell. The couple has been singing together for several years, routinely releasing cover songs as well as original content through their Youtube channel and Facebook page. Jon, who released his debut solo album Little Songs in 2015, will continue working on solo material as well as singing and co-writing for Praytell.

“We wanted a space to explore our combined expression and color outside the lines,” the duo wrote in their Facebook announcement. “Mostly, we just decided to have fun and run with it.”

On their new website, Jon and Valerie state, “Praytell was born to be a home for songs that didn’t fit the clean lines of our other projects. It was born because we wanted a musical voice that didn’t have to follow the rules.”



Those who follow Praytell’s new Instagram will be in for an extra treat as the duo posted a short video clip of their first single “Better Together” which will be released on August 18. To top things off, Praytell will be touring with Andrew Belle starting in early September with dates stretching into November. Follow their social media here for continued updates on new music and to see if Praytell will be coming to a city near you this fall.