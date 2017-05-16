Jon Foreman Releases Cover of Lifehouse’s ‘Flight’

Switchfoot has uploaded a Jon Foreman cover of Lifehouse’s song “Flight.” The song is the second in a pair of covers, the first being Lifehouse singer Jason Wade’s cover of the Switchfoot classic “Dare You to Move.”

RELATED: Lifehouse Covers Switchfoot’s ‘Dare You to Move’

Explaining why he chose this particular song, Jon Foreman shared “Such a beautiful song for such a beautiful place. I had to learn it and try it on for size.” You can watch the video below.



[embedded content]

The unique set of covers, which the singers recorded back to back in Switchfoot’s home studio in San Diego, comes in anticipation of Lifehouse and Switchfoot’s upcoming joint Looking for Summer Tour. The tour will be the first time the two alt rock icons have shared the stage. For a full list of dates, tickets and VIP options, visit www.lookingforsummertour.com.