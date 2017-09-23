IN THE STUDIO:
Jonathan Cain of Journey Releases First Christmas Album ‘Unsung Noel’ October 13

Jonathan Cain, longtime keyboardist and rhythm guitarist in Journey, co-writer of the No. 1 catalog rock song in iTunes’ history, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as writer of “Faithfully” and co-writer of “Who’s Crying Now,” “Open Arms” and many more international hit songs, releases his first Christmas album, Unsung Noel, Oct. 13 on Identity Records with The Fuel Music distribution. The album will be available on CD, as a double audiophile vinyl record and at digital retailers globally.

Produced and arranged by Cain and recorded at his state-of-the-art Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville, the 14-track Unsung Noel will take listeners on a journey through classics like “Angeles We Have Heard On High,” “Oh Holy Night” and “Do You Hear What I Hear” alongside Matt Redman’s “Light Of The World” and 10 brand new songs written[…]

