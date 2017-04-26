Jonathan McReynolds to Unveil New Music at First Live Recording on May 5th

Join Jonathan McReynolds for “The Life Room” experience, when the GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning chart-topper hosts his first live recording in his native Chicago on Friday May 5th, 2017. Taking place at Cinespace (Stage 18), tickets have been selling fast via www.jonathanmcreynolds.com/tickets, at the “No Gray”, “Gotta Have You”, and “The Elihu Experience” levels, with “The Elihu Experience” benefiting his nonprofit foundation Elihu Nation.

Following his hit full-length albums Life Music, the GRAMMY® nominated #1 album Life Music Stage Two, and Sessions-EP digital release which include beloved hits such as “No Gray”, “Lovin’ Me”, “Gotta Have You”, “Whole” (feat. India.Arie), and the award-winning track “The Way That You Love Me” McReynolds has continued to garner a wave of buzz from musical peers, critics, and an ever-growing swell of fans across the[…]