Jordan Feliz Releases ‘1 Mic 1 Take’ Version of ‘The River’

This week Centricity artist Jordan Feliz released his “1 Mic 1 Take” session of the chart-topping song that started it all for him. Recorded at the iconic Capitol Studios, this new version of “The River” was recorded in only one take with a simple acoustic guitar and small accompanying band. “It’s here!! So happy to share with you ‘The River’ on 1 Mic 1 Take! This song has meant so much to me and I’m excited to share this version with you all,” Jordan shared.

RELATED: Jordan Feliz Featured on ‘1 Mic 1 Take’ Series

Other “1 Mic 1 Take” performances from Jordan include hit single “Beloved,” “Satisfied” and a cover of “Call On Me.” The recordings will be released together next month (9/8) on his One Mic One Take EP.



[embedded content]

In addition to the new video, Jordan is celebrating his recent Dove Award nomination for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for highly-successful The River: “Feeling beyond thankful to be nominated for Pop/Contemporary Album Of The Year by the @gospelmusicassoc. Not to mention being nominated with so many insanely talented friends!! Thank you all for the amount of love and support you have shown fam. Love you all dearly.”

Catch Jordan on the road this fall with Matthew West’s All In Tour and follow him on Facebook here for continued updates.